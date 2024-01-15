Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included two pretty important NFL playoff games Sunday. The Packers routed the heavily favored Cowboys, adding even more fuel to Jordan Love's ascent. The Lions, meanwhile, won their first playoff game in more than three decades. The Vikings look like they could be the fourth-best team in a four-team division in 2024.

The Wild had a players-only meeting after a 6-0 loss to Arizona. They've already fired a head coach and tried to revive their season multiple times. If the reality is that they just aren't that good, what does that mean for the future?

The Wolves, on the other hand, are very good. A strong win over the Clippers provided further evidence. The Gophers men's and women's basketball teams, meanwhile, are in the midst of important stretches.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports