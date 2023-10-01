The Vikings and Panthers are both 0-3 and are two of only four NFL teams yet to win a game so far. Here's where you can get the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Kickoff: Noon at Bank of America Stadium

TV: FOX (Twin Cities). Radio: 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network. SiriusXM: Ch. 226, 384.

