The Gophers trip to Madison to face Wisconsin in volleyball this October was already going to be one of the marquee matchups of the season.

On Tuesday, it went national.

The Big Ten announced it's broadcast schedule for volleyball and for the first time in conference history matches will air nationally on FOX. In a move that could make for historic viewership nationally and locally, the Gophers vs. Badgers match at 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 29 will follow the Week 8 game between the Vikings and Packers at Lambeau Field.

Every FOX station around the country that features a noon game will carry the Gophers vs. Badgers, while FOX stations that carry an afternoon game will broadcast a 1 p.m. volleyball match between Ohio State and Michigan.

The Big Ten is making a concerted effort to get volleyball matches into mainstream broadcasts.

Currently the Gophers are slated to have one more national broadcast on FS1, when they travel to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes on Sept. 21. Also, 12 matches will be carried on the Big Ten Network — including the first three matches of the season at Maturi Pavilion against TCU, Baylor and defending national champion Texas.

Thirteen matches will stream on B1G+, while two Gophers matches at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge will stream on the Pac-12 Network. The only match this season that doesn't currently have a broadcast set is at Florida on Sept. 3.

The Gophers match at Wisconsin was already going to be appointment television for fans of the sport. The Badgers landed Carter Booth, the Gophers middle blocker and star freshman, in the transfer portal last year following the resignation of Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon.

On top of that, the Gophers were the only team to beat the Badgers last season in Big Ten play. Add in new Minnesota head coach Keegan Cook and this being the only matchup between the two teams this season, and volleyball fans didn't need any additional reason to tune in.