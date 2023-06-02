The Gophers volleyball team may have a new head coach in Keegan Cook but some things don't change, like a monster non-conference schedule ahead of Big Ten play.

This year some old friends will be coming back to campus, too.

They'll face defending national champion Texas on Aug. 29 — a match that will bring Jenna Wenaas back to the U campus after she transferred for her fifth and final year of college play.

The Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge will take place at home this season on Aug. 25-26 with the Gophers facing TCU and Baylor. The other Big Ten team taking part is Wisconsin. The Badgers will bring Carter Booth back to Maturi Pavilion after the sophomore transferred following a breakout freshman campaign at Minnesota.

After spending August at home, the Gophers will head out in September for road matches at Florida and the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Palo Alto, Calif., where the Gophers will face Oregon and Stanford.

The non-conference schedule concludes with the Diet Coke Classic at the Pavilion with High Point and Creighton.

Of the eight non-conference opponents, six finished last season ranked in the AVCA Coaches Poll: Texas (No. 1), Stanford (No. 6), Oregon (No. 7), Florida (No. 12), Baylor (No. 15), Creighton (No. 21).

Here's the complete non-conference schedule:

Aug. 18 vs. Northern Iowa, 6 p.m. (exhibition)

Aug. 25 vs. TCU, 7 p.m. #

Aug. 26 vs. Baylor, 7 p.m. #

Aug. 29 vs. Texas - TBA

Sept. 3 at Florida - 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Oregon, 6:30 p.m. *

Sept. 9 at Stanford, 9 p.m. *

Sept. 14 vs. High Point, 7 p.m. ^

Sept. 16 vs. Creighton, TBA ^

Note: # — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge at Maturi Pavilion; * — Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge at Stanford; ^ — Diet Coke Classic at Maturi Pavilion