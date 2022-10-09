Running back Dalvin Cook can take some credit that the Vikings joined the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs as the only NFL offenses this season to convert 12 third-down attempts in a game, like Minnesota did during Sunday's 29-22 win against the Bears.

The Vikings moved the chains on 12 of 15 third downs against Chicago, an incredibly successful rate that illustrated how open receivers got against the Bears defense, and how they were set up to succeed on early downs. In part because of Cook, who had 94 rushing yards as the offense set season highs in rushing attempts (31) and rushing first downs (10), the Vikings rarely faced a long third down.

Cousins found himself in third-and-5 situations or better on 11 of 15 attempts.

"I'm just here to be ground control, man," said Cook, who had two first-half touchdowns. "[Coach Kevin O'Connell], all the coaching staff, they challenged us to be physical in the run game and I feel like we did that."

The Chiefs also converted 12 third-down attempts in a Week 4 win against Tampa Bay.

At one point during the first half, Cook was showcased on the videoboards for having been clocked at 19.9 miles per hour by the NFL's tracking data — noting he was the fastest ball carrier tracked by that point. Cook didn't look hampered by a left shoulder that remained in a protective harness after being dislocated on Sept. 25. He bounced off a few Bears defenders during a 10-yard run on the game-winning drive.

The Bears defense backed off as the game progressed, opening up opportunities on the ground.

"They kind of dared us to run the ball and played a lot of shell coverage to take away the explosives in the pass game," receiver Adam Thielen said, "and I thought we ran the ball really well against it."

Rookies injured; Cine returns to U.S.

Running back Ty Chandler, the rookie fifth-round pick, broke a thumb on special teams, according to O'Connell, and was ruled out during the third quarter. Another rookie, cornerback Akayleb Evans, suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round pick, missed a fourth consecutive game because of a quad injury suffered Sept. 11 against the Packers. Receiver Jalen Nailor, a sixth-round pick, also did not play because of a hamstring injured last week.

Rookie tight end Nick Muse, the seventh-round pick out of South Carolina, made his NFL debut on special teams. He was elevated from the practice squad to help replace tight end Ben Ellefson, who was placed on injured reserve because of a groin injury suffered last week. Receiver Dan Chisena also was elevated to help on special teams.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) was inactive.

Vikings safety Lewis Cine returned to the Twin Cities from London on Saturday night, according to O'Connell, after undergoing surgery for a compound fracture of his left leg against the Saints.

"He's doing well," the coach said after the game. "He's in great spirits. I'm going to give him a call as soon as we get out of here."

Special teams woes

The Vikings' special teams were far less special Sunday, when punter Ryan Wright shanked his only try for 15 yards, kicker Greg Joseph missed two field goals (one blocked), punt returner Jalen Reagor put the ball on the ground and two players were flagged for holding on punt and punt returns.

Joseph is now 1-for-5 on field goals from beyond 50 yards after pushing a 53-yard try wide right and having a 51-yard attempt blocked off the left side. The Vikings had only one penalty on special teams before Sunday, when cornerback Kris Boyd and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum were flagged for holding.

Evans, the rookie corner, recovered a surprise onside kick by the Bears in the third quarter.

