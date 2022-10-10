The Vikings made it interesting, but after giving up 19 unanswered points to the Bears, they rallied with the 17-play, 7-minute drive capped by quarterback Kirk Cousins' sneak for the go-ahead touchdown. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the 29-22 win from U.S. Bank Stadium.

