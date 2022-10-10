GAME BALLS

CB Cameron Dantzler: He made perhaps his biggest play as a Viking, stripping former teammate Ihmir Smith-Marsette of the ball in the final minute with his team clinging to a seven-point lead.

QB Kirk Cousins: He'd love to have that fourth-quarter interception back, but he earned lots of praise from his coach for a brilliant first half, when he was 22 of 26 for 217 yards and a touchdown, and for leading another late game-winning drive.

WR Justin Jefferson: What else is new? He had 12 catches for 154 yards, and even had a 23-yard completion on a trick play. It was his 17th career game with 100+ receiving yards, and sixth with more than 150.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

12 of 15: Vikings' third-down conversion rate.

2:52: Time left in the first half when Kirk Cousins threw his first incompletion after 17 completions in a row to start the game.

15: Completions for Bears QB Justin Fields, his most in a game this season. He had 34 completions in four games entering Sunday. He also had his highest completion percentage (71.4%) after entering with a 50.7% rate, and his first 200-yard passing game.

1-for-5: Greg Joseph on field-goal attempts over 50 yards this season after missing two Sunday.

42: Career rushing TDs for Dalvin Cook after getting two Sunday. He passed Ted Brown for fourth in franchise history. Up next: Chuck Foreman and Bill Brown's 52.

JEFFERSON WATCH

Jefferson needs 601 more yards to pass Randy Moss' NFL record for most yards in a receiver's first three seasons. He needs to average 121.1 yards over the next 12 games to reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season.

UP NEXT

at Dolphins, Sunday, Noon

The big question: Who will play quarterback for Miami (3-2)? Tua Tagovailoa is still working his way back from a concussion that changed the league's medical protocols. Former Viking Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets early because of those new concussion protocols and was replaced by 25-year-old rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson, who was 19 of 33 for 166 yards and an interception.