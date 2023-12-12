The Vikings lead the league in one unflattering statistic. No team has dropped more passes through Week 14 than the Vikings' 28, according to Pro Football Focus. They dropped six balls in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Las Vegas, tying a season high.

They also had six drops in the Oct. 8 loss to the Chiefs.

Most of the damage has come from receiver K.J. Osborn (7 drops), Alexander Mattison (6) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (5). Osborn dropped two passes on Sunday, when the Vikings fell below the Browns (27 drops) and Lions (26) for the NFL's most bumbled targets.

"Guys knew the challenge was to make some of those plays for Josh [Dobbs], and they wanted to," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Maybe we were pressing a little bit."