Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the Wolves' loss on Monday at New Orleans, one that was predictable and not yet alarming — but one that still bears watching. It was the first of 16 straight games against teams above .500, with 11 of those on the road. It's the toughest stretch all year for the Wolves, and they need to maintain their early standard during this stretch.

7:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down the film from Sunday's still unbelievable 3-0 win over the Raiders. With so much to like on defense and so much to dislike on offense, what does a review of the game tell us about the Vikings going forward?

24:00: Vikings poetry gets into a deep discussion of just how good defensive coordinator Brian Flores has been this season. Plus a finishing thought on a great week for the Vikings overall.

