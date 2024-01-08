After all was said and done on the final day of the NFL regular season Sunday, the Vikings ended up with the 11th pick in the draft.

The Vikings have twice picked in the top 11 over the past 10 years. They selected linebacker Anthony Barr with the ninth overall pick in 2014 and drafted cornerback Trae Waynes at No. 11 the following year.

The Vikings had the 12th pick in the 2022 draft, the first under General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. They traded down 20 spots and gave up the No. 46 pick in the second round for the 32nd, 34th and 66th selections from the Lions. They drafted safety Lewis Cine, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and offensive guard Ed Ingram with those picks.

The draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

The top 18 picks in the first round have been set:

1. Bears

2. Commanders

3. Patriots

4. Cardinals

5. Chargers

6. Giants

7. Titans

8. Falcons

9. Bears

10. Jets

11. Vikings

12. Broncos

13. Raiders

14. Saints

15. Colts

16. Seahawks

17. Jaguars

18. Bengals