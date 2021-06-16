On Wednesday morning, the Vikings had a virtual meeting with Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer who made the case for why players should be vaccinated against COVID-19. After that meeting, coach Mike Zimmer used a question about the Vikings' approach to vaccine education to make a pointed summary of Sills' message.

Put simply, Zimmer said, it's "not only the safety part of getting vaccinated, but as far as being part of a football team, it's just going to be so much easier."

The league's 2021 protocols for unvaccinated players will be similar to the ones it used throughout the 2020 season, where all players were required to wear masks in team facilities, undergo daily COVID-19 testing and limit interactions with others that might spread the virus. Vaccinated league personnel, like Zimmer, are no longer subject to those restrictions. Unvaccinated players, the coach said, "are going to have a harder time in the season."

"They're going to be wearing masks," he added. "They'll have to social distance. They'll have daily testing, they won't be able to go home for bye week — they'll have to come back here and test every day. When we go on the road, they won't be able to go out to dinner with anybody. They'll have to travel on buses differently, travel on planes differently. A lot of the meetings will be virtual. ... Like me, for instance — we had a staff meeting the other day, and everybody's in the same room. We can sit there and talk, as opposed to do this like we're doing here [on a Zoom call with reporters]. I know you guys know I don't really like doing all the media stuff, but I'd much rather be in a room talking to you than looking up at this camera and looking at that one."

The coach's comments came a day after three prominent Vikings — safety Harrison Smith, wide receiver Adam Thielen and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson — said they had not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, adding they were still gathering information about whether to take the vaccine.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that more than half of NFL players have been vaccinated, adding 16 teams have more than 50 of their 90 players vaccinated and three have 70 or more vaccinated. Four teams — the Colts, Jaguars, Cardinals and Chargers —have notably low vaccine rates, according to the report.

"We're just trying to educate these players," Zimmer said Wednesday morning. "They have to make their own decisions."