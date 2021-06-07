Intro: The Lynx fell to 4-6 with a 105-89 loss at Target Center to Chicago on Tuesday, and head coach/GM Cheryl Reeve was not happy about it afterward. She called out her players for not playing defense, she singled out her lineup for not showing up and she ripped herself for poor offensive coaching. Will this be a rallying point for a team with high expectations?

5:00: Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling joins the show to offer up early observations from a newsy week of minicamp. You'll hear his take on the Danielle Hunter contract restructure, what Sheldon Richardson's role might be after signing a one-year deal, how QB Kellen Mond looks and much more.

28:00: Kevin Durant had one of the greatest clutch games in NBA playoff history, playing all 48 minutes for the Nets in a must-win game over the Bucks while pouring in 49 points to go with 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Plus what do player attitudes about MLB pitchers cheating tell us about them?

