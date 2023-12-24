The Vikings lost receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson to injuries during Sunday's game against the Lions.

Addison exited in the second quarter after attempting to track down an interception thrown by quarterback Nick Mullens. The deep pass was underthrown and easily picked off by Lions safety Kerby Joseph.

But just as Mullens found a groove, Hockenson took a helmet to the knee from Joseph during a low tackle and 24-yard catch and run. Hockenson, who played through two injured ribs earlier this season, was quickly ruled out with a knee injury.

Receiver Brandon Powell and tight ends Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt stepped into larger roles in the second half.

The Vikings defense also lost edge rusher D.J. Wonnum and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon to injuries.

Wonnum dropped to the turf while rushing Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the fourth quarter. He clutched his left knee, which trainers evaluated before he was helped onto a cart and transported into the tunnel. He was ruled out immediately.

Blackmon, the third-round rookie, left with an undisclosed injury. Blackmon, playing a larger role because of cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.'s knee injury, went down clutching his left shoulder and chest area after surrendering a completion to Lions receiver Kalif Raymond in the third quarter.

Blackmon was replaced by cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

Two Vikings starters — Murphy Jr. (knee) and right tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle) — were ruled out before kickoff.

Lions defensive end Josh Paschal suffered a hand injury and is questionable to return.

