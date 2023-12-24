The Vikings (7-7) offense will have to try to prevent the Lions (10-4) from winning the NFC North on Sunday without right tackle Brian O'Neill.

O'Neill is inactive against Detroit due to an ankle sprain suffered Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. He'll miss a second straight game.

They will have running back Alexander Mattison, who is returning from a one-game absence due to his own ankle sprain suffered against the Raiders. However, running back Ty Chandler could remain in the lead role after head coach Kevin O'Connell said he'd be a "featured" part of the offense moving forward.

The Vikings defense will have linebacker Jordan Hicks for the first time since the Nov. 12 shin bruise that needed emergency surgery to alleviate dangerous swelling called compartment syndrome. Hicks returned to practice this week as a full participant and is expected to start. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. will play through a shoulder injury that led to limited reps in Friday's practice; he was listed questionable.

Defensive tackles Harrison Phillips (back) and Jonathan Bullard (ankle) are also active after being listed questionable.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who leads the Vikings with three interceptions, will miss his first game of the season due to a knee injury suffered in last week's loss at Cincinnati. Murphy played 69 of 70 snaps against the Bengals, but couldn't practice this week and limped through the locker room on Friday — when he was ruled out.

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, the rookie third-round pick, is expected to get his third NFL start replacing Murphy.

Receiver Jalen Nailor is inactive for the second straight week. He remains in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit Dec. 10 against the Raiders. The Vikings elevated receiver Lucky Jackson and cornerback Jaylin Williams from the practice squad for depth.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs is officially inactive but will suit up and be available as the emergency third passer.

Vikings' inactives: Murphy (knee), O'Neill (ankle), Nailor (concussion), TE Nick Muse, G Chris Reed, S Lewis Cine and QB Joshua Dobbs

Lions' inactives: FB Jason Cabinda (knee), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral), CB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring), TE Brock Wright (hip), LB Derrick Barnes (shoulder), DL Brodric Martin and QB Hendon Hooker