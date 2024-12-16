2. What is the path to a division title? It’s quite simple. If the Vikings win the rest of their games, including a Week 18 showdown at Detroit, they will win the NFC North. It should be noted, though, that the Vikings’ path the rest of the way is harder than that of Detroit. For starters, the Vikings have to win tonight just to pull even at 12-2. Next week they are at Seattle (more on them in a minute), then they play host to the Packers before the Lions finale. Detroit has two road games at Chicago and San Francisco before hosting the Vikings. If you don’t think the Bears will beat the Vikings, you probably shouldn’t think they will beat the Lions. And the 49ers game, which looked like a mighty clash at the start of the year, has lost its oomph with San Francisco sitting at a disappointing 6-8 and all but eliminated from the playoffs already. Still, the Vikings know that if they run the table, they will take the north. That wasn’t the case when they woke up Sunday.