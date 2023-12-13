Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson jogged around their indoor fieldhouse on Tuesday during a light walkthrough practice, a good initial sign for his availability for Saturday's game against the Bengals after he took a jarring hit and sustained a chest injury that led to a quick hospital trip Sunday in Las Vegas.

Jefferson was listed as limited during Tuesday's session. Guards Ed Ingram (hip) and Dalton Risner (ankle) were also limited.

On Monday, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said there was a "good chance" Jefferson could play in Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle), running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) and receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) did not practice.

Tackle David Quessenberry continued to replace O'Neill in practice. The 33-year-old journeyman has played three different positions (left tackle, right tackle and right guard) for three different teams (the Titans, Bills and Vikings) since 2021. But most of his 2,500 NFL snaps have come at right tackle, where he may be needed again on Saturday.

"At this point," Quessenberry said, "it's just, hey, go play ball wherever they need me."

The Bengals practiced without receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle), Jefferson's former LSU teammate, and linebacker Joe Bachie (oblique). Quarterback Jake Browning (right forearm), the former Vikings reserve who is replacing the injured starter Joe Burrow, was a full participant.

'Chaos and madness'

Linebacker Anthony Barr has seen many twists and turns through nine Vikings seasons, so a fourth different starting quarterback, Nick Mullens, on Saturday doesn't faze the former team captain.

"Seems like a typical Vikings season, right?" said Barr, who has played 105 games for the Vikings. "Just chaos and madness and guys having to step up, persevering through adversity — and persevering through a lot of adversity. Seems like that's a theme for a Vikings season."

Barr, 31, remains on the practice squad after re-signing last month. He had a tackle and fumble recovery in 26 snaps over two games, but he didn't play Sunday against the Raiders. Barr said he was informed by O'Connell that he wouldn't be elevated from the practice squad.

"He laid out the plan and what was going on, I wasn't caught off guard," Barr said. "I just appreciate the openness, willingness to have a conversation."

"You have to be willing to be flexible [as a veteran]," he added. "Embrace your role and try to star in that role. Because you can easily have no role, and that's the worst role to have."

The Vikings waived receiver Daylen Baldwin from the practice squad.