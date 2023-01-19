The Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday afternoon, opting to search for a new leader for their beleaguered defense.

Minnesota finished 28th in points allowed and 31st in yards in 2022, giving up at least 400 yards in seven of its last 10 games of the season. The Vikings allowed 431 yards in their 31-24 loss to the Giants in the NFC wild-card playoffs on Sunday, in a defeat that suggested Donatell's firing might be imminent.

"Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023," coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement. "While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team."

The move came a day after O'Connell's season-ending news conference, where the coach said he was still evaluating the Vikings' staff and had not reached any decisions about possible changes.

Donatell's future, though, seemed in doubt as far back as the Vikings' Dec. 11 loss to the Lions, after which O'Connell called for the defense to be more aggressive. He said then he was not considering changing defensive play-callers "at this time," and the Vikings shifted some of their coverage schemes in the final weeks of the season, playing more man coverage and moving cornerback Patrick Peterson to the short side of the field in an effort to deny opposing quarterbacks easy throws.

But as the Vikings' defensive struggles continued, Donatell's firing seemed inevitable.

O'Connell said in his statement the Vikings will begin a search for Donatell's replacement "immediately." According to NFL rules, the team must interview at least one external minority candidate for the position.

