Introduction: Host Michael Rand spends some time on the three live local games Thursday, coming away with a new appreciation for the Wolves' Kyle Anderson after watching him up close in a 128-126 comeback win over Toronto. Meanwhile, the Wild had a clunker without the benched Matt Dumba and the Gophers men's basketball team took a step back.

10:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Megan Ryan helps explain just how much Carlos Correa means to the team and walks us through the rest of the offseason to-do list.

29:00: The unsurprising end of the Ed Donatell era.

