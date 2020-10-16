Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after he was sidelined from practices this week because of a groin pull suffered in last week’s loss at Seattle.

Cook is one of two starters ruled out for the Vikings offense against Atlanta. Right guard Dru Samia did not practice Thursday or Friday due to a wrist injury that popped up midweek, and he’s been ruled out, meaning the Vikings will start a third different offensive line combination in the sixth game.

Receiver K.J. Osborn and cornerback Kris Boyd also will not play against the Falcons, due to hamstring injuries.

Cook will get at least two weeks’ rest, with the Vikings’ upcoming Week 7 bye. When asked if Cook is expected to be ready for the Vikings’ Nov. 1 game in Green Bay, head coach Mike Zimmer responded, “How would I know? I’m just trying to do today and this week.”

The Vikings’ noon kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium remains as scheduled after the Falcons reopened team facilities Friday morning in Flowery Branch, Ga., with Thursday’s COVID tests returning negative. The NFL closed Atlanta’s facilities on Thursday, after Wednesday’s tests turned up a second confirmed positive for the week.