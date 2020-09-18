When the Vikings and Colts are finished, join Michael Rand and Vikings fans on our StribSports Live show, "Purple Reign, Purple Pain," to talk about the game and look ahead to next week.
You'll also have a chance to join in with RandBall and his guests. Look for the show to begin within five or 10 minutes of the final gun.
Watch live here, or you can see it on the Star Tribune Sports video page.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
And you can click here to see previous StribSports Live shows.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Mikko Koivu won't be returning to Wild next season
The Wild is moving on from longtime captain and franchise scoring leader Mikko Koivu, announcing Friday he won't be re-signed after 15 seasons.
Motorsports
The Latest: Virus scraps Florida Atlantic-Georgia Southern
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___Florida Atlantic postponed its football opener Saturday at Georgia Southern because of…
Twins
Twins have chance to clinch playoff berth tonight vs. Cubs in Chicago
Rich Hill will face Kyle Hendricks as the teams start a three-game series at Wrigley Field. The Cubs lead their division by 5 1/2 games.
Golf
The Latest: Mickelson headed home from return to Winged Foot
The Latest from the U.S. Open (all times EDT):
Vikings
Rookie defensive back Dantzler will miss Colts game with injury
Rookie Cameron Dantzler, who worked his way past Jeff Gladney to win the nickel cornerback job for last week’s Vikings season opener, will be out with a rib injury.