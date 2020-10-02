The Vikings again had no positive COVID-19 cases from an additional two rounds of testing — Thursday’s PCR tests and Friday morning’s point-of-care tests — and remain scheduled to practice Friday and depart Saturday for a game in Houston the next day.

The Titans reportedly had another two players test positive on Friday morning, bringing their total of positive cases to 14 since Saturday. The Vikings aren’t in the clear until testing through at least this weekend, according to their athletic trainer and infection control officer Eric Sugarman, who said “Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday are critical days for us” given how long it can take COVID-19 to appear on a test.

But the noon kickoff in Houston, where the Texans can host up to 13,300 fans at NRG Stadium, remains as scheduled. The Vikings will practice Friday and hold a walk-through Saturday before boarding the team plane.

The Vikings will be the only NFL team given PCR and point-of-care tests this Sunday under new NFL guidelines for teams with infections or in recent close contact with infected persons. Players also have to wear masks in practice, which can include a face shield attached to their help, and all team meetings have to be conducted virtually.

The Titans game against Pittsburgh on Sunday was postponed.