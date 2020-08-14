The Vikings front office is addressing the roster’s safety depth, just as training camp practices begin to escalate.

Steven Parker, the former Oklahoma safety, has been awarded to the Vikings on waivers Friday, according to the league’s transaction wire. Parker, 24, had two interceptions in four starts for the Dolphins last season. Miami released Parker on Thursday.

Parker joins a Vikings safety group that may continue to change.

The Vikings also plan to work out free-agent safety Jahleel Addae, the 30-year-old veteran and former starter for the Chargers, according to NFL Media. Addae spent last season with the Texans after deflecting 21 passes in 59 starts for the Chargers.

Behind starting safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris, the Vikings’ most experienced safety is the second-year Nate Meadors. Rookies Josh Metellus, Myles Dorn and Brian Cole II round out the position.