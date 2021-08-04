As Cameron Smith walked onto the practice field Tuesday, he turned to fellow Vikings linebackers and remarked how this was the first real, padded football he would play since January 2020.

The first big hit with a surgically-repaired heart? That came on the second play as coaches opened full-team drills at the goal line, where Smith collided with fullback C.J. Ham and shed any lingering questions about last year's operation.

"Got a nice hit on C.J.," Smith said, "and it felt really good. It felt like that's what I needed to feel, like, 'All right, now I'm officially back.'"

Smith, the third-year linebacker who missed last season after open-heart surgery, had a thin padding protecting his sternum attached to his shoulder pads. But Smith said the extra padding was more mental protection than physical, and has deemed it unnecessary after a successful day of hitting and tackling.

"I really plan on going in there saying, 'Take it off, I'm fine,'" Smith said. "From the beginning, they said my sternum would be stronger than before you came in here, so I wasn't worried about it. Just the mental part, and now I'm feeling good."

And feeling invigorated by being very much a part of the Vikings' veteran-laden defense. The 24-year-old Smith has rotated with Nick Vigil in taking first-team reps to compete for the opening at weak-side linebacker.

"That's a huge part of it, just almost being, as a distraction, focused on and motivated to compete for that spot," Smith said. "It's a great way to get back into it. It helps the motivation, the drive, having fun with it. It's just good to be back."