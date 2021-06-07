Intro: Host Michael Rand notes the tone of Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who again Monday was without three quarterbacks — including starter Kirk Cousins and third-round pick Kellen Mond — as they are sidelined by the league's COVID protocols. Zimmer's exasperation with players who don't get the vaccine was on plain display and for good reason. First and foremost it's a matter of public health. Beyond that, and perhaps more urgent in a direct way for Zimmer, unvaccinated players could have a serious impact on wins and losses this season.

5:00: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins the show to look at NBA free agency. Monday's opening was quiet for the Wolves as several mid-tier players jumped to new teams. Minnesota figures to think both small and big, though, along the way — and could be poised to make the kind of splash President Gersson Rosas covets.

27:00: Rand is worried about the hamstring of Josh Donaldson, who hasn't played since Wednesday.

