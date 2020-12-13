TAMPA, Fla. — The Vikings, somehow or another, had wrested their season from the depths of the NFC to set up a game stocked with playoff stakes on Sunday. Their fans snapped up tickets in Raymond James Stadium, enjoying mid-70s December temperatures and afternoon sunshine in a venue that was allowing up to 16,000 fans.

They will head north with an angst-filled defeat that damaged their playoff chances and opened up fresh questions about their kicking game.

Dan Bailey's three missed field goals and missed extra point, coupled with the Ryan Succop field goal the Buccaneers got on an extra play after a Todd Davis pass interference penalty at the end of the first half, provided the margin in a 26-14 Buccaneers win that delivered a setback to the Vikings' postseason chances.

The Vikings came to Tampa having won five of their last six to put themselves in playoff position before Sunday. Their loss, coupled with the Bears' win against the Texans and the Cardinals' victory over the Giants, puts the Vikings a game behind Arizona again, before a Week 15 matchup with Chicago that could effectively eliminate the loser from the playoff race.

It took the Vikings only two quarters to surpass 100 rushing yards against the Buccaneers, who had permitted only two teams to run for more than 100 in an entire game this season. Against the NFL's top run defense, the Vikings had no intent on changing their game plan, running it on 14 of their first 22 plays. They built in some breaks for Dalvin Cook with Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah, but gave the ball to their top offensive player 15 times in the first half of a game where they posted 191 yards of offense.

And yet, they entered the second half with an 11-point deficit.

Things first went amiss after Cook's one-yard first-quarter touchdown run, when Dan Bailey missed an extra point. Then Bailey pulled a kick left from 33 yards.

On the Vikings' ensuing possession, after a false start penalty put the Vikings in a 3rd-and-11 and Antoine Winfield Jr. broke up Kirk Cousins' deep pass for Justin Jefferson, coach Mike Zimmer opted to send Bailey out again for a 54-yard field goal.

The kicker missed right, and the Buccaneers needed to drive only 56 yards for their next touchdown drive, which came after Harrison Smith was called for his fourth personal foul penalty of the season for lowering his helmet to initiate contact and a Jeff Gladney pass interference penalty wiped out his goal-line interception of Tom Brady.

The Vikings went three-and-out on their ensuing drive, using a timeout after a first-down Abdullah run that gained three yards, and punted the ball back to Tampa Bay with 21 seconds left. It was just enough time for Brady to get the Buccaneers in range for a Hail Mary, and on one final throw to the end zone, officials flagged Davis for pass interference on a play where there appeared to be pushing from both the linebacker and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

It gave the Buccaneers a chance for a free three points on a field goal on the final play of the first half, after which Zimmer lingered on the field to deliver some pointed words to officials.

Tampa Bay opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown drive in nine plays, including a 29-yard connection from Brady to Mike Evans. The Vikings countered with a ponderous 15-yard march that took 8:33 to reach the end zone, as Cousins completed all seven of his passes on the drive to tight ends or running backs, including a scoring throw to Irv Smith.

Still, they gave themselves a chance to get the nine points they needed in the game's remaining 16 minutes after a false-start penalty opened the Buccaneers' drive and the Vikings' defense produced a stop with Eric Wilson and Jeff Gladney knocking a pass away from Scotty Miller.

Cousins, who did all he could to step in front of and away from the Buccaneers' pass rush, scrambled for 21 yards on the Vikings' next drive and found Smith for nine yards while evading the Tampa Bay rush.

But Bailey missed for a fourth time, from 46 yards out, and the Buccaneers drove for a clinching field goal.

"If you guys want me to fire guys for making a mistake here or there, we wouldn't have any players," Mike Zimmer said after the game. "Let's not put this all on Dan Bailey."