Join Michael Rand for a postgame recap after this afternoon's game between the Vikings and Tampa Bay from Raymond James Stadium.
You can see it here or watch and comment on the Star Tribune Sports Facebook video page.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
And you can tap here to see previous StribSports Live shows.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Vikings
Gameview: Vikings-Tampa Bay play-by-play, game information and more
Tap here for a guide to the game, including updated play-by-play and statistics, roisters and scores from around the NFL during Week 14.
Vikings-Tampa Bay postgame show on StribSports Live
Join Michael Rand after the game for a recap of today's game and a look ahead to the final weeks of the season.
Access Vikings
Rudolph out for Vikings vs. Bucs with foot injury; Smith returns
The tight end's starting streak ends after 98 consecutive games. Here's the list of Vikings inactives.
Coronavirus
How a Minnesota nursing home fell into a COVID-19 black hole
As COVID-19 raced across the U.S., elderly residents in long-term care faced the gravest peril. But little was done, and the virus savaged care centers plagued for years by poor infection control and lax oversight.
Vikings
Vikings-Bucs pregame: Being in the presence of greatness
Let's relish the excellence on the field in Tampa: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Dalvin Cook are among the best in the NFL.