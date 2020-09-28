Welcome to our morning-after Vikings blog, where we’ll revisit every game by looking at two players who stood out, two concerns for the team, two trends to watch and one big question. Here we go:

The “Minneapolis Miracle” ranks as perhaps the greatest moment in Vikings history because of its stakes (sending the team to the 2018 NFC Championship Game) and its suddenness (the touchdown was the first game-winner as time expired in NFL playoff history). But had Marcus Williams’ missed tackle and Stefon Diggs’ improbable touchdown not occurred, the game likely would have been remembered for the fact the Vikings lost at home despite leading 17-0 at halftime.

As it is, the Vikings entered Sunday having never blown a double-digit lead on the way to a home loss under Mike Zimmer. They’d only done it three times on the road — all within a six-week span during the 2014 season — and hadn’t surrendered a lead of 10 or more in Minneapolis since Jan. 1, 2012, when they finished a 3-13 season by surrendering a 10-point lead on the way to a 17-13 loss to Chicago.

The 2011 and 2014 teams had something in common with the 2020 club: youth, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But while those previous two teams had rookie quarterbacks, the 2020 Vikings have an offense stocked with veterans, which seemed to be what Zimmer expected would help them finish the game on Sunday.

“Those guys are all veteran guys, and I want them to take charge in those moments when we have the opportunity to go down and win the football game,” Zimmer said. “Instead, it was chaos. We’re going to have to get that squared away.”

In a second half where the Titans punted just once, though, another defensive stop would have made the difference. Tennessee gained 239 yards on the way to 22 second-half points, and Ryan Tannehill hit throws of 38 yards to Corey Davis and 61 yards to Kalif Raymond on the Titans’ two TD drives.

The Vikings’ defensive issues weren’t confined to their rookies. On the Davis throw, the Titans ran crossing routes from opposite sides of the field that allowed Cameron Batson to screen Kris Boyd as he tried to chase Davis after the catch, with Anthony Harris in vain pursuit. On the shot to Raymond, Zimmer said, both safeties (Harris and Harrison Smith) bit on a route from Anthony Firkser that left Jeff Gladney running alone in coverage. And after false start and offside penalties, Dan Bailey missed a 49-yard field goal in the second half.

The blown lead, in the end, seemed to be a group effort, though few Vikings seemed to be in a hurry to shoulder responsibility for it on Sunday (only Zimmer, Cousins, Eric Kendricks and Justin Jefferson were made available to reporters after the game). As the Vikings try to move on and get their first win of the season on Sunday in Houston, they’ll have to shake off the fact they let a victory elude their grasp in a manner they haven’t done for years.

Here is one other area of concern from the Vikings’ 31-30 loss to the Titans on Sunday:

Interior offensive line: Cousins was sacked only twice, but was hit nine times on Sunday, and spent much of the Vikings’ dismal last drive with pressure right in front of him. The Titans needed just a three-man rush on the first play, when Jeffery Simmons drove Garrett Bradbury — whom the Vikings selected one pick ahead of Simmons in 2019 — back into the quarterback, incurring a roughing penalty when Simmons hit Cousins’ helmet in the process. A four-man rush got to Cousins on second down after Jadeveon Clowney beat Dakota Dozier, and after Bradbury’s errant snap on second down, Simmons overpowered Dru Samia with a bull rush to get to Cousins.

Two players who stood out

Justin Jefferson: He claimed plenty of headlines on Sunday after his breakout 175-yard performance, but it’s worth looking again at how much the rookie receiver jolted the offense simply by how many ways he made himself useful to Cousins. His 71-yard touchdown came from a tight split as the Vikings lined up in 21 personnel and sold a play fake before Cousins targeted Jefferson in single coverage. He caught four passes while split wide to the left, and had his best catch-and-run of the day while split out to the right. Cousins’ interception at the beginning of the second half — which nearly turned disastrous until a Jadeveon Clowney block in the back negated Johnathan Joseph’s pick-six — was thrown toward Jefferson. The quarterback made it sound like he should have thrown it further outside to get it out of bounds with pressure coming, and it’s worth wondering whether Jefferson should have broken outside rather than stopping his route. But overall, the Vikings saw a breadth of the first-round pick’s skills: his ability to run after the catch, leap to make contested grabs over defenders and get open downfield.

Kyle Rudolph: The tight end had a solid day as a blocker, and for as much as his role has declined as a receiving option, he delivered a spellbinding reminder of just how good a red zone target he is when he stuck his left hand in the air to snare Cousins’ pass in the back of the end zone while tapping his feet just inside the back line and getting his right hand on the ball to secure it before he hit the ground. Rudolph had just two catches in the game on 17 receiving routes, but his size and hands mean he should be an integral part of the Vikings’ offense near the goal line.

Two trends to watch

How the Vikings use their wide receivers going forward: Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak talked this week about how the Vikings were bringing Jefferson along carefully, and his smaller workload in the first two games (36 and 29 snaps) might have been similar to what he would have gotten in the preseason. But after starting Bisi Johnson in the first two games, the Vikings all but removed him from the game plan on Sunday, giving him just five snaps while making Jefferson the X receiver and playing Chad Beebe in the slot. The Vikings also deactivated Tajae Sharpe against his former team, three games into a season where they paid him $1 million to sign as a free agent.

As electric as Jefferson was on Sunday, the Vikings still don’t have much depth behind him and Thielen, and haven’t been able to get Irv Smith going in the passing game. Jefferson is now tied with Thielen for the team lead with 12 catches; the two players have 36 of the Vikings’ 73 targets.

What the pass rush looks like: The Vikings entered Sunday’s game tied for 20th in the league in ESPN Stats and Information’s pass rush win rate statistic, and they pressured Tannehill on only 10 of his 39 dropbacks on Sunday, according to Pro Football Focus. Yannick Ngakoue had a strip sack for the second straight week, but neither he nor Ifeadi Odenigbo ranks among PFF’s top 30 edge defenders in total pressures.

The Vikings can activate Danielle Hunter from injured reserve this week, but it’d be wise to retain some skepticism about the Pro Bowler’s availability. The team placed Hunter on IR in part so it would not have to publicly disclose the body part he had injured, and has maintained a veil of secrecy about it, aside from general manager Rick Spielman’s comments to Sirius XM radio (a NFL rightsholder) that the team expected Hunter back in Week 3. The league-owned NFL Media reported on Sunday that Hunter’s neck injury is actually a hernia that could keep him out longer.

Hunter has been rehabbing during the open portion of practice the past three weeks, but the fact he didn’t practice during training camp would suggest a level of seriousness to the injury beyond Zimmer’s characterization as a “tweak.” Hunter, still only 25 years old, is one of the Vikings’ most valuable pieces for the future, and it’s worth wondering how quickly he should try to return with the Vikings at 0-3 before back-to-back road games. With his return still uncertain, and Anthony Barr out for the year, the Vikings could find themselves trying to manufacture a consistent pass rush for a while.

One big question going forward

Do the Vikings shift their focus toward the future? They are one of six 0-3 teams in the league, and their next five weeks include road matchups with Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers (with a home game against Matt Ryan and a bye week on the list). Photoshopped pictures of Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields in Vikings purple aren’t hard to find on social media; neither are “Tank for Trevor” mentions among Vikings fans.

But despite the straits the Vikings find themselves in after three weeks, it’s difficult to see them giving up on the season for several reasons. First, Zimmer has often said any time he’s taking part in a contest where they’re keeping score, he wants to win, to the point where he’s well aware of his 20-5 preseason record. Second, while Zimmer and Spielman signed three-year contract extensions just before training camp to avoid working into the final years of their deals, neither one seems inclined to view the deals as an unqualified vote of security for years to come. Third, and perhaps most importantly, the Vikings simply aren’t set up to do things much differently than they are doing them now. Because their roster is stocked with high-priced veterans, the rest of the group is either made up of young players (like Gladney, Jefferson and center Garrett Bradbury) who are already on the field or affordable players who might have a fixed ceiling. The Vikings could eventually give more playing time on the offensive line to second-round pick Ezra Cleveland, for example, but further changes up front would come with a cost to the efficacy of players like Cousins and Cook.

If the Vikings continue to lose, the best bet is incremental increases in roles for players like rookie James Lynch later in the season and careful treatment of veterans returning from injury, but this isn’t a group set up to turn the roster over to a stockpile of young players who aren’t already active. For now, the Vikings figure to keep fighting in hopes they can build on some positives from Sunday and elbow their way back into the race for the NFC’s new seventh playoff spot.