game balls

WR Adam Thielen: Justin Jefferson got the yards, but Thielen was the man in the red zone, scoring twice to tie for the league lead with nine TD catches.

S Harrison Smith: He was a presence on defense all night, grabbing his 26th career interception and being a part of a more active Vikings pass rush.

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson: The former Viking was used as a running back by the Bears, but did the most damage where he usually does: on kick returns, opening the second half with a 104-yard TD.