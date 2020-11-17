game balls
WR Adam Thielen: Justin Jefferson got the yards, but Thielen was the man in the red zone, scoring twice to tie for the league lead with nine TD catches.
S Harrison Smith: He was a presence on defense all night, grabbing his 26th career interception and being a part of a more active Vikings pass rush.
RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson: The former Viking was used as a running back by the Bears, but did the most damage where he usually does: on kick returns, opening the second half with a 104-yard TD.
Vikings
NFL player looks to shed light on Palestinians' plight
NFL players have kneeled during the national anthem and taken stands to protest social injustice across the United States.
Vikings
NFL develops 7-point mobility plan for diversity hiring
When the Rooney Rule was adopted by the NFL in 2003, Troy Vincent was in his 12th of 15 seasons as an outstanding defensive back.…
Sports
Bach: Athletes taking vaccine not just 'individual' decision
IOC President Thomas has said during this week's trip to Tokyo that he is "encouraging" all Olympic "participants" and fans to be vaccinated — if one becomes available — if they are going to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics.
Vikings
Tenth time's a charm: Cousins sheds Monday Night jinx, Vikings beat Bears
Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdown passes in beating the mistake-prone Bears 19-13, winning on 'Monday Night Football' for the first time in his career
Vikings
Scoggins: Poised Cousins doesn't shrink under inevitable pressure
Kirk Cousins on Monday was at his best on third down: completing 10 of 11 passes for 149 yards and two TDs against the NFL's No. 1-ranked third-down defense.