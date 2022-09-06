The Vikings filled out their 16-player practice squad by signing cornerback Duke Shelley on Tuesday.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Bears out of Kansas State in 2019, Shelley played in 30 games over three seasons in Chicago, starting six. Four of those starts came in 2021. Shelley has 53 career tackles and four passes defended.

The Bears waived him Aug. 31. Last season, the Bears' defensive staff included Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine and and defensive line coach Chris Rumph.

The Vikings also reached an injury settlement with defensive lineman T.Y. McGill and waived him. The team put McGill, one of its preseason stars, on injured reserve on Aug. 29 after he sustained an ankle injury in the preseason finale.