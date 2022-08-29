T.Y. McGill posted 3½ sacks in the Vikings' first two preseason games. He sprained his right ankle in their third preseason game in Denver on Saturday night.

On Monday, as the Vikings began the process of reducing their active roster to 53 players before Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline, McGill became one of the first players to lose his spot on the team.

The Vikings put the journeyman defensive lineman on injured reserve on Monday, ending his bid to make their roster out of training camp.

McGill's ankle injury is expected to keep him out for one to two weeks, a source said on Sunday, but he will have to get a second opinion on his ankle to determine whether he could be released after receiving an injury settlement or remain on the Vikings' injured reserve list for the season.

The Vikings released receiver Myron Mitchell, offensive tackle Timon Parris and cornerback Tye Smith. The team needs to cut 22 more players to get to 53.

McGill was one of three Vikings players injured during Saturday's loss to the Broncos; wide receiver Bisi Johnson tore an ACL for the second consecutive season, while wide receiver Jalen Nailor was evaluated for a concussion. Linebacker Troy Dye left with a foot bruise he'd initially sustained during the Vikings' scrimmage on Thursday.

Johnson was placed on injured reserve on Monday.