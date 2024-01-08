With a season-ending loss to the Lions, the Vikings finished in third place in the NFC North, locking in their opponents for the 2024 season.

They will play the third-place teams in the NFC South, NFC East and AFC East: the Falcons, the Giants and the Jets. Yes, the Jets — Aaron Rodgers' Jets.

In addition to playing NFC North teams twice, the Vikings will play the entire NFC West and AFC South.

The 40-year-old Rodgers, who plans to return from an Achilles injury next season, and the Jets will come to the U.S. Bank Stadium, along with the Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts and Falcons.

With nine home games next season, it's possible one of them will be played abroad. The Vikings' lease at U.S. Bank Stadium allows them to play three international home games in the first 15 years of the deal; they've played one so far, in 2013.

The Vikings will travel to the Rams, head coach Kevin O'Connell's former team. Along with trips to Chicago, Detroit and Green Bay, the Vikings head to Seattle for the fourth time in seven seasons and play at Tennessee, at Jacksonville and at MetLife Stadium to face the Giants.

The 2024 slate includes five 2023 playoff teams: Lions, Packers, Texans, 49ers and Rams.

2024 home opponents: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts

2024 road opponents: Bears, Lions, Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Giants