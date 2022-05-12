For the first time in their 62-year history, the Vikings will host a game on Thanksgiving Day. They will face a team whose only trip to U.S. Bank Stadium came in Super Bowl LII.

The team will play host to the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, according to a source with knowledge of the schedule, in the last of the league's three games on the holiday. It will be the Vikings' ninth Thanksgiving game, and their first since back-to-back trips to Detroit in 2016 and 2017.

The Vikings announced Thursday night that they will open at home against the Packers on Sept. 11. A source with knowledge of the schedule confirmed the Vikings will host the Cowboys four days before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 20. According to multiple news media reports, the Vikings will make their second straight Week 17 trip to Green Bay, facing the Packers on New Year's Day at Lambeau Field.

The complete NFL 2022 schedule will be released Thursday night at 7 p.m.

New England will make its first trip to U.S. Bank Stadium for a regular-season game, and its first to Minneapolis since a 30-7 win over the Vikings at Huntington Bank Stadium in 2014. The Patriots lost Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium following the 2017 season, falling 41-33 to the Eagles.

The Thanksgiving game highlights a series of notable matchups for the Vikings in Kevin O'Connell's first year as head coach. Minnesota will play the Saints in London on Oct. 2, and ESPN announced earlier this week the Vikings will travel to Philadelphia for a Monday night game on Sept. 19, facing the Eagles as part of a Week 2 doubleheader.

The Vikings' road opponents for 2022 are Philadelphia, New Orleans, Washington, Buffalo, Miami, Chicago, Detroit and Green Bay. In addition to their fellow NFC North teams, the Vikings will host Dallas, Arizona, New England, Indianapolis, the Giants and the Jets.