Before the Vikings go to London to face the Saints in Week 4, they'll have another high-profile road trip in Week 2.

ESPN and ABC announced Monday morning the Vikings will play the Eagles on "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 19, as part of a Week 2 Monday night doubleheader on the two networks. Minnesota and Philadelphia will kick off at 7:30 Central time, after the Bills-Titans game begins in Buffalo at 6:15.

It will be the Vikings' second trip to Lincoln Financial Field since their 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game following the 2017 season. Minnesota returned in 2018, winning 23-21 behind 307 passing yards from Kirk Cousins and a 64-yard fumble return touchdown from Linval Joseph.

The matchup will be the Vikings' earliest appearance on Monday night since they began the 2017 season facing the Saints on "MNF" at home. They haven't faced the Eagles since a Week 5 win in 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Philadelphia and Minnesota were two of the teams battling for the NFC's seventh and final playoff spot last season; the Eagles' Week 17 win at Washington, followed by the Vikings' Sunday night loss at Lambeau Field, ensured the Eagles would clinch the spot and eliminated the Vikings from the race.

The league will announce its entire 2022 schedule on Thursday evening, but is allowing its TV partners to release key matchups throughout the week. ESPN's announcement will be followed by a Tuesday morning announcement from CBS about one of its high-profile games. Fox gets its turn on Wednesday morning and NBC on Thursday morning, before the entire schedule is officially released at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Last week the league announced its slate of international games, including the Vikings' trip to London to play the Saints on Oct. 2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Vikings' remaining road opponents for 2022 are Washington, Buffalo, Miami, Chicago, Detroit and Green Bay. In addition to their fellow NFC North teams, the Vikings will host Dallas, Arizona, New England, Indianapolis, the Giants and the Jets.