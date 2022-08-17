The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday identified the person shot and killed this weekend near the south Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was murdered as Aaron James Rodgers, 25, of Las Vegas.

Rodgers was killed and another man was severely injured in the shooting Sunday afternoon near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

The city's ShotSpotter system alerted city police to the shooting about 12:50 p.m. near the intersection where Floyd died two years ago. Police found one man lying near the intersection. Another had run south into an alley and collapsed.

Despite lifesaving efforts by police, firefighters and medics, Rodgers died about 30 minutes later at HCMC. Police said the other man had "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds."

Police are asking anyone with information about the evidence, victims or suspects to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.