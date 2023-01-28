Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man killed in a north Minneapolis shooting has been identified.

The victim was Mark D. Bradley, 40, of St. Paul, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Minneapolis police found Bradley on Wednesday after a ShotSpotter notification and 911 calls of shots fired. They arrived at the 2200 block of N. Emerson Avenue to find him unconscious and suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers, fire and EMS workers tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner verified that multiple gunshot wounds killed Bradley, ruling his death a homicide. A Star Tribune database shows that his death marked the fifth homicide in Minneapolis this year.

No arrests have been made, and police did not disclose if there was a suspect.