Vice President Kamala Harris will make her third trip to Minnesota with a stop in the Twin Cities on Thursday, the White House announced Sunday night.

Harris has been traveling across the country since January and will come to metro area as part of her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour, the White House announcement said.

The specific details surrounding her visit have not been released.

Harris launched her tour in January in Wisconsin as part of a series of events to speak out against abortion bans following the Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v Wade.

"I will continue to fight for our fundamental freedoms while bringing together those throughout America who agree that every woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body – not the government," Harris said in a statement at the time.

Harris last visited Minnesota last year when she toured a bus manufacturing plant in St. Cloud.