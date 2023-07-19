More from Star Tribune
Veterinarians take part in a hands-on training program
The Rachael Ray Foundation Career Program is in response to a nationwide vet shortage that is impacting Animal Humane Society services.
The Good Life
My Good Life: My husband looks 20 years younger than I do
I'm fine with that — I've proudly embraced my gray hair and am happy to look my age.
St. Cloud
Man sentenced to 270 days in jail for I-94 road rage shooting
A Michigan man shot a handgun at the vehicle driven by an Avon man.
Wolves
Scoggins: How Roseville's Muscala built an unlikely NBA career on gratitude
The average second round draft pick lasts 3.3 seasons in the NBA, Mike Muscala is entering his 11th. The Roseville native now speaks with a veteran's clarity on the game and life.
Chauvin Trial
Minnesota Supreme Court declines to hear Derek Chauvin's petition for appeal
The imprisoned former officer who killed George Floyd is now turning to the U.S. Supreme Court, one of his attorneys said.