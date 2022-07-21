After three days of deliberating and a brief deadlock, a jury on Thursday afternoon announced that they have reached a verdict in the fatal Hwy. 169 road rage trial of Jamal Lindsey Smith.

The announcement follows about 16 hours of deliberation, and it is expected to be read in court shortly.

The 34-year-old Chicago man is accused of killing Twin Cities youth baseball coach Jay Boughton, 56, during a drive-by shooting in Plymouth on July 6, 2021. Boughton was driving with his teenage son from a ballgame in Coon Rapids to their Crystal home when he was shot.

Smith is charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as a third count of unlawful possession of a firearm. When it comes to both murder charges, the jury needs to determine whether Smith was the shooter or aided and abetted the crime. If they believe either, he would be found guilty.

After just an hour in the deliberation room, jurors sent a question to the court seeking clarity on the aiding and abetting elements of the murder charges. Judge Nicole Engisch said they need to determine if Smith aided murder or a drive-by shooting, not just any crime. Then after eight hours of deliberating, they asked on Wednesday afternoon what happens if they can't reach consensus on the first-degree murder charge while noting they have agreement on the other two charges.

Engisch encouraged the jurors to put in more time, given that testimony lasted six days. More than 30 witnesses took the stand and the jury was presented more than 100 pieces of evidence. It took eight days to seat the jury in a selection process that required a second pool of jurors to be summoned after attorneys questioned the first pool of 52 jurors and still hadn't seated enough to begin the trial.

The jury is mostly white — an issue repeatedly raised by Smith's attorneys who say their Black client should have a jury of his peers — but they are diverse in age and backgrounds. There are two grade school teachers, a municipal liability lawyer, coffee roaster and chiropractor. Two jurors work in tech and AI and a young man helps connect people in need with housing resources.

The alternates who were excused include a retired white woman, a Hopkins High graduate who works in science, as well as a Black firefighter, also from Hopkins, who works at two fire departments throughout the metro.

Trial recap

On the first day of testimony, July 11, Boughton's wife and son were the first to take the witness on what would've been his 58th birthday.

Harrison Boughton, 16, described the chaotic scene after his dad's truck crashed into a parking lot of an apartment complex. An apartment resident testified that he applied pressure to the gunshot wound

Two other drivers reported Smith's dangerous driving that day: a Wisconsin motorist who said Smith pulled a gun on him, and a Brooklyn Park man who saw Smith's car driving erratically on Hwy. 169 and called 911 to report Boughton's truck going in the ditch.

Smith was the last person to testify. On Monday, he told the jury that he was the driver the night of the shooting and illegally possessed a firearm as a convicted felon. But he claimed that he didn't pull the trigger, rather the shot was fired by the backseat passenger, Brandon Smothers, who has an active warrants out of Indiana and hasn't been located.

A slew of evidence— from GPS data, traffic and security cameras to Smith's cellphone — was presented to the jury. Cameras on Hwy. 169 show Smith and Boughton's vehicles driving side-by-side in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Smith created a video of him pointing the same type of firearm that killed Boughton at his camera hours before the shooting on the drive from Chicago to the Twin Cities.

Three firearms and two passengers were in Smith's vehicle, and his attorneys argue that any of them had access to the murder weapon and there's no evidence Smith pulled the trigger.