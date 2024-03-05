The United States Women's National soccer team comes to Allianz Field a third time for a pre-Olympic June 4 friendly game against the Korea Republic. It'll be one of the first with new U.S. head coach Emmy Hayes on the sideline. It will be streamed on Max and Peacock and broadcast on TruTv and Universo.

The U.S. will play the Korea Republic on June 1 in Colorado before coming to St. Paul. Two more games will be scheduled elsewhere in July to prepare the U.S. team for the Paris Olympics later that month. The two countries played at Allianz Field in October 2021, a 6-0 U.S. victory.

Hlongwane back?

Attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane is the most likely of Minnesota United's four injured or withheld players to be available for Saturday's game at Orlando City.

He trained fully Monday and Tuesday while working his way back to full fitness after missing a chunk of preseason while he was home in South Africa finalizing his U.S. green card.

Star Emanuel Reynoso (knee) trained some Tuesday and interim coach Cameron Knowles said he hopes Reynoso will be integrated into full training by week's end. Midfielder Robin Lod worked mostly off to the side with physio staff and still has some pain and swelling in his kicked calf. Left-side attacker Franco Fragapane (thigh) didn't train and is most unlikely of the four to be available Saturday.