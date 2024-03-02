Minnesota United young striker Tani Oluwaseyi's 95th-minute goal just before time expired enabled the team to tie defending MLS champion Columbus Crew 1-1 on Saturday in the Loons' home opener at sold-out Allianz Field.

The Loons used all five substitutions, including Oluwaseyi as the first man off the bench in the 60th minute. Thirty-five minutes later, he scored the equalizer with a sharply angled shot that beat Crew keeper Patrick Schulte.

With time ticking out, the Loons' long throw-in from the left sideline bounced off heads and bodies, flicked on until it reached Oluwaseyi on the far right side of the 18-yard box.

He beat the keeper and an onrushing defender in his fourth MLS appearance.

Until then, MLS Cup final MVP Cucho Hernandez's 59th minute goal had stood as the go-ahead all afternoon.

The Loons played without four of their starters, including star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, one week after they opened with a 2-1 victory at Austin missing three of them.

They continued to press the opponent higher on the field under interim coach Cameron Knowles than they did under former coach Adrian Heath, who coached all seven previous home openers before he was fired last fall.

Hernandez scored with a sweeping shot from just outside the 18-yard box after the ball was passed from the right wing across the box to the left side and back to Hernandez, lurking in the middle.

His half-volley shot went just inside the left post, eluding diving Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair.

As they did in last week's 2-1 victory at Austin, the Loons used all five allowed substitutes in the second half to sustain their pressing energy.

The Loons played without Reynoso, striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane. Reynoso remained out because of a knee injury that has bothered him since preseason training.

Hlongwane still isn't fully fit after spending a chunk of preseason at home in South Africa getting his U.S. green card. Lod spent most of the week on the exercise bike after he was kicked in the calf in Austin. Fragapane's thigh injury kept him out.

The Loons played at Allianz Field for the first time since Pukki scored four goals in last October's home finale against L.A. Galaxy.

They won only four games at home last season, compared to six on the road. Their 21 home points earned was the worst in their MLS era, dating to the inaugural 2017 season.







