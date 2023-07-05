Bloomington native Jackson Yueill has been added to the U.S. men's national soccer team's roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup knockout stage.
Yueill, 26, is a midfielder for the San Jose Earthquakes and will replace injured Alan Soñora on the U.S. roster. The Americans face Canada in a Gold Cup quarterfinal Sunday at 7 p.m., in Cincinnati, televised on FS1.
Yueill has played 16 times for the USMNT and was part of the squad that won the 2021 Gold Cup title. He scored a career-high four MLS goals for San Jose last season and in 21 MLS games this season, he has one goal and three assists for the Earthquakes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
More from Star Tribune
Nation Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy
Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport's domestic violence policy.
Sports
3 protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches by throwing confetti on court
Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass. His initial instinct Wednesday? Get involved and try to stop them.
Sports
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison has a lot to give in 2023
Mattison is primed for a bigger role in the offense after the release of Dalvin Cook. He's been spending a sizable part of his offseason preparing, but also running important camps in three different locations.
Sports
Ex-NCAA gymnastics champion Trinity Thomas eyes Paris Olympics with gas still in the tank
and often catching — gymnastics perfection.
Sports
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL 'late to party' in launching inclusion coalition
or as far as the HDA is concerned, re-launch — an inclusion committee to diversify the sport and make hockey more welcoming.