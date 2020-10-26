Chino Latino, the global street food concept near the corner of Lake and Hennepin for 20 years, closed Sunday.

“The decline was in place three to four years ago,” said Phil Roberts, co-founder of Parasole Restaurant Holdings in Edina, which owns and operates Manny’s Steakhouse, Pittsburgh Blue, Field Day, Good Earth and Burger Jones. “It began gradually and then COVID and the protests and rioting hit.”

Roberts got the idea when he and his wife traveled to Thailand in 1998 and observed vendors setting up shop on the street after sundown selling chicken feet, octopus, eel, and cotton candy on little plates. “It was a few bucks for a platter of fried octopus and so we hit 10 to 12 stalls and that was our dinner,” he said. “At the time no one was serving octopus in Minneapolis for $4 to $5 so we had the bragging rights for anyone who wanted to say “I had octopus.”

Classic drinks and dishes included banana boat chicken, mojitos, Saki bombs and the poo poo platter.

“It was Phil’s most brilliant idea,” said Donna Fahs, chief operating officer for Parasole. “Having street food from around the world felt like you were transported to Thailand, South America and New York City. It was a young, vibrant crowd and just so darn many food choices.”

Many in the young crowd was amused by the edgy, provocative billboards advertising the restaurant, but others were offended by messages such as “Hotter than a Bangkok Brothel,” “Wok the Dog” and “Third World Brunch, Sally Struthers’ portions.”

The company eventually softened the messages after numerous complaints. “All the protests accomplished was about $50,000 in free advertising for us,” Roberts said.

Parasole believes the concept remains strong, and that it could be transported to another neighborhood. No specifics were given, but Roberts said “It will live again.”

About 40 employees are affected by the closing. Some will be transferred to other Parasole restaurants.

Several other businesses have closed this year or last year in Uptown. Last week Apple announced that would not reopen its Hennepin Ave. store closed since the pandemic. Fig & Farro, Burger Jones and Giordano’s restaurants have also closed as well as Columbia Sportswear, North Face, Arc’teryx Canadian outerwear.

Parasole has also closed the Burger Jones Uptown location in Calhoun Village in May. Libertine, in the former location of the much-loved Filio’s in Calhoun Square, ended a short run last year.

Although Parasole has temporarily closed Prohibition and the Living Room in the Foshay Tower, Manny’s Steakhouse remains open. Roberts unequivocally denied rumors that Manny’s may also be closing. “It’s simply not true,” he said.

Restaurant owners are still hoping to hear of a second round of stimulus money. “It is vital,” Roberts said. “Restaurants can’t make it on takeout, meal kits and delivery alone. They’re losing money every month and many will go broke without it.”