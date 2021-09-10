A 35-year-old St. Paul man charged with murder after driving into an Uptown protest in Minneapolis last June has been found competent to stand trial in Hennepin County District Court.

Judge Paul Scoggin entered the finding Friday morning regarding the mental state of Nicholas D. Kraus, based on a report by a court-appointed mental health expert. Neither the prosecution nor the defense objected to the determination.

Kraus is charged with second-degree intentional murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the crash that injured three protesters and killed 31-year-old Deona M. Knajdek, of Minneapolis.

Knajdek was among protesters at W. Lake Street and Girard Avenue S. after members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr. on June 3 while attempting to arrest him in a parking ramp.

Friday's hearing lasted less than 10 minutes and took place electronically with Kraus appearing from the jail, looking alert and healthy in a dark brown T-shirt and orange pants. He didn't say anything other than to confirm that he could both see and hear the judge.

According to the charges, Kraus, who didn't have a driver's license, admitted to accelerating toward the crowd in his SUV in hopes of vaulting over a vehicle parked as a barrier.

Earlier court documents reported that Kraus was acting "in a bizarre manner" moments after the crash, telling one officer that his name was Jesus Christ or Tim Burton, the movie director, and "that he has been a carpenter for 2,000 years."

Kraus was "answering questions that were irrelevant" and wanted an officer to "tell his dead mother that he doesn't like her," previous documents said.

Intentional murder charges are rare for deaths involving vehicles, but Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said last summer that Kraus was intoxicated when he committed an "extreme and violent intentional act" that killed a peaceful protester.

Kraus has five drunken driving convictions, most recently in 2016 in Anoka County. He also was convicted numerous times for driving without a valid license and for assault, failure to have auto insurance and giving police a false name.

He lost his license after a drunken driving conviction in 2013, according to state officials.

Kraus remains jailed on $1 million bail. His next hearing is set for Oct. 6, when the court is expected to consider another set of findings regarding whether Kraus was mentally competent at the time of the incident.

Neither side is bound by the findings and ultimately a jury could be asked to determine whether Kraus was not guilty by reason of mental incompetence.

Knajdek, who also used the last name Erickson, was a project manager for a vulnerable adult service provider and a mother of two girls.

Rochelle Olson • 612-673-1747

Twitter: @rochelleolson