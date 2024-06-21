The Uptown Art Fair is back on for this summer, but it will be smaller than usual and have a new home.

The award-winning fete will take place Aug. 3-4 at Bachman's in south Minneapolis, officials said earlier this month.

For 60 years — except in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and 2021 due to unrest that followed law enforcement's fatal shooting of Winston Smith — the fair had brought hundreds of thousands of guests to the Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street and surrounding area for art, music, activities and food.

It appeared the fete was going to take another year off in 2024. In April, the Uptown Association announced this year's Uptown Art Fair would be scrapped due to a major road construction project that has closed Hennepin Avenue from 26th Street to Lake Street.

In a new development, the Uptown Association will replace the traditional event with "The Uptown Art Fair @ Bachman's." The fair will feature 150 artists across 12 mediums, music, activities, and food and beverages.

The move to 60th and Lyndale Avenues S. comes as businesses in the Uptown neighborhood are trying to get the word out that they are open during the disruptive construction. They are handing out lawn signs that read "Uptown is Open for Business."

Free signs can be picked up at the UPS store in Uptown, 2801 Hennepin Avenue S., while supplies last.



