Unversed in UNGA? Stumped by SDGs? Here's a handy glossary of UN General Assembly meeting lingo

GENERAL DEBATE: The centerpiece of the week, it gives each country's leader (or a designee) the mic for a state-of-the-world speech from its viewpoint. There is a theme, chosen by the assembly's president — this year's is about ''leaving no one behind'' and ''acting together'' to advance peace, sustainable development and human dignity. But speakers use the opportunity to opine on the planet's biggest issues and hotspots, spotlight domestic accomplishments and needs, air grievances, and project statesmanship. Dignitaries are asked to wrap up within 15 minutes, but there's no buzzer or Oscars-style music. While the ''debate'' is less an interactive back-and-forth than a series of speeches, rebuttals are allowed at the end of each long day, and some embittered neighbor nations routinely go multiple rounds.