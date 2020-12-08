A University of St. Thomas student was one of two young women killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin this weekend.

Kyra Winslow, 20, of Albertville, Minn., was a second-year student at St. Thomas interested in studying strategic communications, the private college said in a statement Monday.

Molly Young, a 20-year-old University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire student, also died in the crash, according to WCCO-TV.

Young and Winslow were best friends, the station reported. The two were on their way to Young's apartment when their car went into a ditch and hit a tree near Woodville in St. Croix County on Saturday.

Russell Winslow, Kyra's father, wrote on Facebook Sunday that his daughter was a "great person that touched the lives of so many." He urged his friends and family to "go now to the ones you love so dearly, and tell them how they make you feel."

