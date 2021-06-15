The University of Minnesota will not require COVID-19 vaccination for students, faculty and staff before returning in the fall at its five statewide campuses.

U President Joan Gabel announced the decision in an e-mail Monday and included an explanation while at the same time encouraging vaccinations.

"After consultation with our internal community and after seeking advice from public health and medical experts, we are putting the full weight of the University behind access to vaccines and information about the benefits of vaccination," said Gabel, whose message went to campus communities in the Twin Cities, Crookston, Duluth, Morris and Rochester.

Recognizing that "a 100% vaccination rate is not possible in any situation," Gabel said, rather than a vaccination mandate, "the most effective strategy is access and information."

Gabel pointed to a U survey of Twin Cities students, faculty and staff in May that showed 96% of respondents had received at least one vaccine dose or reported plans to be vaccinated, while 84% reported being fully vaccinated.

"This is a great start that I hope is embraced across all our campus communities," she wrote, "and is also an important factor in assessing our safety and the safety of those we care for."

The president further supported the encouragement approach with these numbers: The counties where the system's five campuses are located all have rates ranging from 54 to 79% among its residents 16 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose, and that rate is 65% statewide, she added.

Gabel went on to encourage those who remain in that "small remaining group" who have yet to get a COVID-19 shot to visit the U's Get the Vax plan and start the vaccination process.

"Evidence overwhelmingly shows that being vaccinated is the single most important step you can take to prevent serious illness and protect others," she wrote. "Our choices make all of the difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19, for ourselves and also for our friends, colleagues, and our entire community."

As far as wearing masks goes, the U dropped the face covering requirement in mid-May whether indoors or outside.

However, Gabel wrote that some people "may choose to continue to wear masks — even if they are vaccinated — for any number of valid medical reasons."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482