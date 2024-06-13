Universities of Wisconsin officials plan to close another two-year school in the face of declining enrollment, this time in the Fox Cities.

UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt and UW President Jay Rothman plan to shut down UW-Oshkosh's two-year branch campus in Menasha at the end of the spring 2025 semester, WLUK-TV reported Thursday.

Nelson told The Associated Press in a phone interview that UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt called him Thursday morning and told him officials plan to close the campus.

Asked for confirmation, Leavitt's chief of staff, Alex Hummel, said the school planned to release an official statement later Thursday. A UW system spokesperson didn't immediately respond to an email.

The Menasha campus serves 1,367 students, according to the campus website.

Declining enrollment coupled with flat state aid has left a half-dozen UW four-year schools facing projected deficits going into the next academic year, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report on financial data UW officials presented to the Board of Regents this month. UW-Oshkosh faces the largest shortfall of the six schools at $8.6 million.

UW system officials have closed four other two-year schools since 2023 and have announced plans to close UW-Milwaukee's branch campus in Waukesha after the spring 2025 semester.

Gov. Tony Evers has said he plans to ask legislators for an $800 million increase for the UW system in the next state budget.