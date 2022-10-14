UnitedHealth Group saw its profit jump to $5.26 billion during the third quarter, beating analyst estimates and prompting the company to once again raise financial guidance for the year.

The Minnetonka-based health care giant has now hit the $5 billion mark in earnings every quarter so far this year.

In the July-to-September period, operating profit grew by more than one-third at the company's UnitedHealthcare business, which is the nation's largest health insurer. The company attributed gains to increased membership as well as management of medical and operating costs.

Optum, the company's division for a variety of health care services, saw earnings from operations grow by 19%, led by its business for operating outpatient medical facilities.

"The strength of our performance reflects the diligence and determination of our colleagues to improve people's experience across the health care system and make high-quality care simpler, more accessible and more affordable," said Andrew Witty, chief executive of UnitedHealth Group.

Overall in the third quarter, UnitedHealth Group saw earnings of $5.26 billion, an increase of 29% compared with the same period last year, on revenue of $80.89 billion. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings of $5.79 per share beat analyst estimates by 35 cents.

The company increased its full-year 2022 outlook for adjusted net earnings to a range of $21.85 to $22.05 per share, up from the $21.40 to $21.90 range announced in July.

Earlier this month, UnitedHealth Group completed its acquisition of Tennessee-based Change Healthcare, a $13 billion deal the Justice Department unsuccessfully tried to block on competitive grounds.

This fall, UnitedHealthcare is moving to expand its business on government-run health exchanges where individuals and families buy coverage. And while the Optum business that cares directly for patients keeps growing, the Star Tribune reported in September that the division now operates more than 150 MedExpress urgent care centers, a decline of more than 100 centers since 2019.

