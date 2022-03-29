UnitedHealth Group is paying $5.4 billion to acquire LHC Group, a Louisiana-based home care company, in a deal that pushes the Minnetonka-based health care giant further into direct patient care.

Assumption of some debt takes the total value of the deal to about $6 billion.

With some 30,000 employees, LHC Group provides home health, hospice and community-based services, as well as some facility-based care, across 37 states and the District of Columbia, the companies said in a joint news release Tuesday.

UnitedHealth Group is paying $170 a share for LHC.

In addition to running UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation's largest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group operates a fast-growing division for health care services called Optum. LHC Group will become part of Optum Health, which already operates a growing network of medical offices, urgent care clinics and surgery centers across the country.

"LHC Group's sophisticated care coordination capabilities and its warm, human touch is so important for home care, and will greatly enhance the reach of Optum's value-based capabilities along the full continuum of care, including primary care, home and community care, virtual care, behavioral health and ambulatory surgery," said Dr. Wyatt Decker, the chief executive at Optum Health, in a statement.

